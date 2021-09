Stations Saga Communications owns in Ithaca, Charlottesville, Clarksville, Harrisonburg, and Springfield have all added the Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show. The Compass Media syndicated program now has 120 news-talk affiliates across the country.

Here are the new Saga markets and the times the show will air:

WHCU-AM Ithaca NY 12-3 pm

WINA-AM Charlottesville VA 1-4 pm

WNZE-AM Clarksville TN 11-2 pm

WSVA-AM Harrisonburg VA 1-3 pm

WTAX-AM Springfield IL 12-2 pm