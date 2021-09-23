Hoyt Moves Up To The Big Chair

iHeartMedia has promoted Katie Hoyt to Market President for the company’s 6-station cluster in Salisbury. Hoyt most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Sales for the Salisbury market.

Hoyt replaces Brit Goldstein who was promoted to Area President for Pennsylvania in January of 2020, keeping Salisbury as a market. Hoyt will now report to Goldstein who said, “Katie has done an incomparable job inspiring and leading the Salisbury sales team. This elevation is much deserved, and I look forward to partnering with Katie and the market team in achieving even greater accomplishments.”

In addition to her role as the Senior Vice President of Sales for the Salisbury market, Hoyt has also served as the Regional Digital Sales Manager for MediaOnePA (Gannett/USA Today) and The Hanover/York Sales Manager for MediaOnePA (Gannett/USA Today Network), where she began her media career. She is a graduate of Millersville University.

“I’m excited for what the future has in store for the Salisbury and the Eastern Shore markets,” said Hoyt. “I also want to give kudos to my staff and most importantly my mentors along the way who have helped me get where I am today.”