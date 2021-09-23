Audacy, MLB Release First Original Podcast

It’s called THE RUN: 2016 CHICAGO CUBS. It’s the first original podcast developed between Audacy and Major League Baseball. The show looks at the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series campaign.

This new documentary podcast, from executive producer Jody Avirgan, will be hosted by comedian and “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. and baseball analyst and 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) host Matt Spiegel. Dropping two episodes per week, Wood and Spiegel will relive some of the best moments from the World Series against the Cleveland Indians.

TRAILER