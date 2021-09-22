Steve Dent New PD WOFX

Steve Dent has been named Program Director for 92.5 The Fox/WOFX-FM, Cincinnati. He will continue to host mornings on Cumulus Indianapolis’ 93.9X/WNDX-FM.

“We are thrilled to have Steve join our programming team in Cincinnati. His expertise in the Rock format, and understanding of the local market dynamics line up perfectly with our competitive strategy,” said Jon Laing, VP/MM.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity in my hometown! 92-5 The Fox has a long Rock tradition here in Cincy with a veteran staff of pros,” said Dent.