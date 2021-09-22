Glasgow Gets PD Title in DC

Dennis Glasgow has been named Program Director for 104.7 WONK-FM, Washington D.C. Glasgow joins iHeart from Capitol Broadcasting where he was VP Operations and PD for three sports stations.

“As a veteran in sports and news radio, Dennis brings an unparalleled set of skills and experience to WONK-FM,” said Jeff Kapugi, Region SVP Programming. “We are thrilled to have him as part of the Washington, D.C. team!”

“It’s an exciting time to be at WONK in Washington, D.C.,” said Glasgow. “I am looking forward to creating meaningful and informative content for D.C.’s insiders and thought leaders every day.”