John Skipper Added To BSM Summit

John Skipper, Meadowlark Media CEO and former ESPN President, will be part of 2022 BSM Summit. Barrett Sports Media President Jason Barrett will discuss the sports media industry with Skipper.

“I’ve long admired and respected John because he’s never been afraid to roll the dice and take risks,” said Barrett. “John’s decades of experience at ESPN helped him learn nearly every single aspect of the sports media business. Since exiting the worldwide leader, he’s helped DAZN establish a presence in the United States, and is now creating another media industry monster with Dan Le Batard and Meadowlark Media.”

The 2022 BSM Summit takes place on March 2-3, 2022 in New York City. More information can be found Here.