Chicago reporter William J. Kelly is back on AM 1590 WCGO /95.9 FM in Evanston. Kelly’s confrontations with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, have gone viral on social media.

“The Citizen Kelly Show is back! I’m very proud to be back on AM 1590 WCGO and 95.9 FM,” said Kelly. “We are a turning point in our nation’s history and, more than ever before, people want the truth. That’s what the Citizen Kelly Show is all about.”