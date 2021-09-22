Tik Tok Pod

‘Don’t Let This Flop’ is the latest collaboration between Rolling Stone and Cumulus Podcast Network. The weekly podcast highlights the latest trends and memes on Tik Tok.

Rolling Stone Senior Writers, Brittany Spanos and EJ Dickson host and are joined by a special guest each week to talk about the latest posts.

“EJ and Brittany cover TikTok better than any reporters out there,” said Jason Fine, Rolling Stone’s Director of Content Development. “They bring a sharp eye for the latest, weirdest, and most hilarious trends and characters who are reaching huge audiences.”