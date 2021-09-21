Audacy Sr. Producer For MLB Podcast

Steve Perrault has been hired as Senior Producer for Major League Baseball Content for Audacy’s new 2400Sports podcast studio. Perrault joins Audacy from Barstool Sports.

“As we continue expanding our new 2400Sports podcast studio and embark on our new expansive podcast partnership with Major League Baseball, we’re thrilled about adding Steve to our team to launch a new show centered around the Boston Red Sox,” said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Audacy.

Perrault will continue in his current role as co-host of the Live BP Baseball Show on WEEI-FM, Boston. 2400Sports will debut in 2022.