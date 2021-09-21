California Regional Newsroom Editor

Adriene Hill has been hired to lead the California Regional Newsroom, a public radio collaboration among KQED, KPBS, CapRadio, KPCC/LAist, KCRW, along with NPR. She has been serving as the interim head of the collaborative effort.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity to work with talented journalists across California and to share stories that reflect the immense diversity of the state,” said Hill. “Working together, our public media organizations can achieve so much more than they could on their own. This regional collaboration gives us the opportunity to combine our resources, pursue innovation and ultimately discover better ways to serve our audiences.”

The California Regional Newsroom is one of several such collaborations in the country, along with The Texas Newsroom, the Midwest Newsroom and the Gulf Coast Newsroom.

“I am truly delighted to have such a seasoned journalist at the helm of the California newsroom collaborative,” said Kenya Young, NPR Managing Editor of Collaborative Journalism. “This addition to the managing editors leading our regional newsrooms elevates our ability to share resources and content and to bolster local journalism and reach communities that are often left out of the story.”

Hill will be based in Los Angeles and serve as the Managing Editor of the regional newsroom.