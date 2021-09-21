The Changing Media Landscape

The latest episode of ‘Beyond The Business’ hosted by Caroline Beasley covers changes in the industry and how to navigate them. The Beasley Media Group CEO has a candid discussion with Rishad Tobaccowala.

The Senior Advisor to the Publicis Groupe is also the author of ‘Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data. The wide ranging conversation covers how the media landscape is changing, changes in marketing and the things companies need to be successful in the world of today.

You can listen to the podcast Here.