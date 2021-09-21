André Yancey Joins WCBS-FM

Audacy has announced André Yancey is the new producer of the ‘Scott Shannon in the Morning with Patty Steele’ show on WCBS-FM 101.1. Most recently Yancey worked with Nick Cannon Radio and he also served as Director of New Media for United Stations.

“We were fortunate to have so many great applicants excited about the opportunity to work with radio legends Scott Shannon and Patty Steele,” said Jim Ryan, SVP Programming / Brand Manager. “We felt Andre was the perfect fit not only for this position, but someone who could grow within Audacy and help strengthen the entire cluster.”

“I want to thank Scott and Patty for our growing relationship and for trusting me at the helm,” said Yancey. “To create moments that will fulfill and grow our audience with CBS-FM is an honor.”