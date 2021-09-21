Borrell Explores Patch

What happened to local news? The latest episode of Borrell’s Local Marketing Trends features an interview with Patch news site President Warren St. John. The hyper-local news site provider has managed to stick around for 14 years and continues to hire journalists and grow revenue.

Patch can be found on more than 1,000 local sites and claims 25 million users. St. John tells hosts Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliot he’s happy with six consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth; but he won’t be happy until Patch is in everyone of the 4,500 small communities in the U.S.

You can listen to the Podcast Here.