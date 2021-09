SiriusXM is teaming up with Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Podcasts Unlimited. The premium subscription will be available on the new Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts.

In 2019, Marvel and SiriusXM announced a multi-year agreement to create new original podcast series available across major listening platforms. The new Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts takes Marvel + SXM Podcasts global, with availability in more than 170 countries and regions.