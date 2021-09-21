Johnny B Hosting HoF Ceremony

The Museum of Broadcast Communications Hall of Fame ceremonies will be hosted by Chicago radio personality and Hall of Famer Jonathan Brandmeier. The in-person event is set for October 28th in Chicago.

“Jonathon Brandmeier is as talented on stage as he is behind the microphone,” said Kraig T. Kitchin, Chairman. “This years’ induction ceremony honors both our Class of 2021 as well as welcoming the 2020 Inductees. We’ll need great energy on stage and Johnny B. is the perfect host.”

The ceremony will honor eight new inductees as well as a new class of 33 Legacy inductees, into the Hall of Fame for 2021. The ceremony will also honor those Radio Hall of Fame inductees from 2020, when a virtual ceremony was held as an alternative to the in-person.

More information and tickets can be found Here.