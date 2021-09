Cheryl Bennett has been named General Manager of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM 88.9). Bennett joined Radio Milwaukee in 2015 and has previously served as the station’s human resources manager and accountant.

“Radio Milwaukee is lucky to have Cheryl Bennett,” said Kevin Sucher, Executive Director. “Cheryl’s professionalism and commitment to our mission is unparalleled. I couldn’t think of anyone better to be in this position.”

WYMS is a non-commercial station owned by Milwaukee Public Schools.