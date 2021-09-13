VSiN Adds New Host

Stormy Buonantony has joined VSiN as the new host of ‘My Guys in the Desert’. Buonantony covers college football for ESPN and has been rinkside reporter for the NHL Vegas Golden Knights on AT&T SportsNet.

“I’m so excited to expand my role and join the incredibly talented and knowledgeable team at VSiN full time,” said Buonantony. “This represents a special opportunity for me to combine my personal and professional backgrounds in my hometown of Las Vegas on a network committed to providing the best sports betting analysis out there.”

“Stormy is a rising sports media star who quickly established herself on our air and secured a well-deserved spot,” said Brian Musburger, CEO. “As we continue to expand our team and enhance our unique sports betting product, we understand that we’re following markets that don’t sleep.”

A guest host on VSiN for two years, Buonantony will now host the networks flagship afternoon drive show airing weekdays from 5 – 6 PM.