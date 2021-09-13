Coast 93.3 Welcomes New Co-Host

Leslie Gray (left) is the new co-host mornings on Coast 93.3/WNCV-FM, Ft. Walton Beach. Gray joins Chris Kellogg following the retirement of long-time co-host Lisa ‘Captain’ Curry (right).

“Lisa was terrific on-air and off-air, a great teacher and a wonderful morning show partner. While Lisa will be missed, we wish her much happiness in her retirement,” said Chris Kellogg, Operations Manager. “We’re excited to welcome Leslie Gray to mornings on Coast 93.3. She brings all those experiences of having worked alongside Lisa in Promotions, as well as her own likeable personality to the morning show. We’re going to have some fun!”

Gray has been Sales and Promotions Assistant for Cumulus Fort Walton Beach for the past seven years and will also assume the role of Promotions Director for the five-station group.

Curry has retired from radio after nearly four-decades.