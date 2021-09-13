CreativeFuture/RIAA Podcast Series

CreativeFuture and Recording Industry Association of America kicked of a new video podcast series focusing on artists and policymakers. ‘OffScript‘ is hosted by CreativeFuture CEO Ruth Vitale and RIAA CEO Mitch Glazier.

“While recording this podcast, Mitch and I had so much fun speaking with some of the world’s most acclaimed creatives and leading policymakers,” said Vitale. “Our guests on OffScript – in addition to being great conversationalists – share a passion for creativity and an appreciation for the massive economic contributions made by the creative communities.”

“OffScript brings creators and policymakers together to share stories – from life in the arts and coping with COVID to navigating politics in these strange and challenging times,” said Glazier.

The first three episodes of OffScript with Ruth and Mitch are available now on all podcast platforms and on YouTube. They feature guests in music, film, and government; including Mary Wilson of The Supremes, Miami Music Legend Emilio Estefan, Congressional Representatives Ted Deutch and Maria Salazar and movie producer Jonathan Yunger.