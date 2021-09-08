Visual Quus For Cherry Creek Media

Cherry Creek Media’s 43 radio stations will be using the Visual Quu technology to add visuals to their radio broadcasts. Visual Quus are synced on-screen messages like text, logos, and images on vehicle dashboards related to radio station and client on-air content.

“As we look for ways to increase radio’s value to listeners and clients, Quu stands out. We now have a unique tool to enhance the impact of our advertisers’ commercial messages, programs and promotions,” said Jonathan Brewster, CEO Cherry Creek Media. “Quu’s dashboard technology delivers these advantages while providing a specific opportunity to increase revenue.”

“We are pleased to partner with Cherry Creek Media to boost listener engagement and sales as Visual Quus are an easy upsell to radio’s core product in markets of all sizes,” said Steve Newberry, CEO Quu.

Cherry Creek Media owns and operates stations in the Rocky Mountain region, Upper Midwest, Northwest and Southwest.