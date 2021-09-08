9/11 Healing Field Tucson

KiiM-FM 99.5 will construct a ‘Healing Field’ on Saturday, September 11, 2021, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The ‘Healing Field’ will feature 2,977 American flags, each representing and remembering those that lost their lives.

“We wanted to give the community a place to reflect and remember the heroes and victims of 9/11 on the 20th anniversary,” said Buzz Jackson, PD. “We thank our partners at Saguaro Solar, Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire Department, Tucson Police Department and Pima Country Parks & Recreation for their support in making this memorial a reality. We will never forget.”

The Healing Field at Rillito Park in Tucson will be open from dawn until 10:00 p.m. on September 11th.