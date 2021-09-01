SiriusXM Devotes Channels To Female Artists

SiriusXM has launched three new music channels focusing on female artists. The limited-run channels are: Queens of Hip-Hop, Women of Rock and Women of Country will be available through September.

Queens of Hip-Hop: featuring music from today’s biggest female Hip-Hop artists including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. Listeners will also hear music from the queens who’ve paved the way including Queen Latifah, Missy Elliot and Lil’ Kim.

Women of Rock: hear the Women of Rock, from architects of Classic Rock like Stevie Nicks and Joan Jett, 80s icons like Blondie and Siouxsie Sioux, Grunge and Alternative queens like Courtney Love and Fiona Apple, and contemporary trailblazers like Brittany Howard, St. Vincent and Haim.

Women of Country: where the original trailblazers of the Grand Ole Opry meet the women who continue to break barriers today. Hear country’s superstars, their legendary influences and the next generation of inspiring artists. Celebrating the Women of Country: the soaring vocalists and spectacular storytellers that define the very best of country music. Listeners will hear music from Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Mickey Guyton, Loretta Lynn, Maren Morris and more.

All three channels will be available on the SXM App and will also pop up on the satellite. Queens of Hip-Hop will be available via satellite (ch. 104) on Wednesday, September 1 through Wednesday, September 15. Women of Rock will be available via satellite (ch.104) on Wednesday, September 22 through Thursday, October 7. Women of Country will be available via satellite (ch. 105) on Friday, September 17 through Thursday, September 23.