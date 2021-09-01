Rumba 97.7 Boston Additions

The ‘Enrique Santos Morning Show’ is being added to WZRM-FM. Additionally, Tony Banana will take over as Program Director and PM Drive host.

“We expect the Boston community to embrace Enrique and Tony as they did Rumba 97.7 when we launched earlier this summer,” said Dylan Sprague, SVP Programming.

“I’m incredibly psyched to bring our vibe to Boston mornings and add the voices of such an incredible and culturally rich city to our topics and family,” said Santos.

“For Hispanics, our family and our heritage are what matter the most regardless of where we are. Now in Boston, Rumba 97.7 is part of this family,” said Banana.

Santos and Banana start September 7.