Arrest Made in Assault of Bakersfield Talker

KERN-AM Bakersfield afternoon host Ralph Bailey was punched in the face at a restaurant last month. The assault resulted in Bailey’s jaw being broken which required surgery. Not good when your job is to talk for three hours every day. The good news is an arrest has been made.

KGET Television reports 35 year old Alexander Vera has been arrested and charged with battery with serious bodily injury, a felony.

Bailey told KGET a waitress asked him to dance. Then, another man then jumped in and Bailey had a seat at the bar with his friends. Bailey says the man became aggressive with the waitress and when he left the dance floor he shoved Bailey. They had words and Bailey says the man hit him in the face twice breaking his jaw.

Vera has a court date set for next week.