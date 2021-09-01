Laura Duncan Joins WXRT Chicago

93 WXRT has hired Laura Duncan as Brand Manager. Duncan takes over for Greg Solk who was recently named Vice President of Programming and Operations for Audacy, Chicago.

“Those who know Laura and her work will understand why she was a top candidate to assume the reins at XRT” said Solk. “Her gifted sensibilities as a leader and a programmer are only matched by her kindness and generous heart. Laura will do amazing things at XRT and continue the success of this legendary and format leading station.”

“Having listened since the 1970s, WXRT has provided a lifetime of influence, shaping me personally and professionally,” said Duncan. “It will be my honor to walk hand in hand with the poets of the airwaves, the legends who provide the magic and the memories.”

Duncan comes over from WTTS-FM in Indianapolis, where she most recently spent the last three years as program director and afternoon host.