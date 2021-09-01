RAB Graduates 26 RTTR Program

The Radio Advertising Bureau in conjunction with Broadcast Music, Inc. and Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. have completed the 13th annual Rising Through the Ranks program. Twenty-Six scholarship recipients were graduated from the five-week, virtual training program.

“Even though Rising Through the Ranks was virtual this year, it was as intimate, engaging and rigorous as past programs,” said Erica Farber, President/CEO RAB. “These talented women were able to not only develop new radio management skills they took back to their companies immediately after each class but became an interconnected network of future leaders during the midst of a global pandemic.”

The curriculum focused on the specific needs of women in radio management or those aspiring to move into management positions and worked to enhance their overall knowledge and skills.

Here are the 26 graduates:

Marissa Austin, Cox Media Group, San Antonio, Texas

Melinda Baker, CCB Media, Hyannis, Massachusetts

Cassie Benson, Iliad Media Group, Nampa, Idaho

Michelle Buck, WHOM/Townsquare Media, Portland, Maine

Lina Collazos-Sandoval, 92.5 Maxima/Beasley Media Group, St. Petersburg, Florida

Jenna Coyle, The Cromwell Group, Inc., Owensboro, Kentucky

Traci Davis, Townsquare Media, Evansville/Owensboro, Kentucky

Tiffany Davison, Katz Media Group, New York, New York

Kristina Dolan, Life 103.1, Sanford, North Carolina

Hillary Doyal, Townsquare Media, Shreveport, Louisiana

Stacie Dupuy, iHeartMedia, Memphis, Tennessee

Olivia Friedman, WZYP, WHRP, WVNN/CUMULUS MEDIA, Huntsville, Alabama

Chelsea Gray, Summit Media, LLC, Knoxville, Tennessee

Laura Hanks, Community First Broadcasting, Storm Lake, Iowa

Stephanie Heracleous, Radio Advertising Bureau, Irving, Texas

Elizabeth Kay, 99.1 The Mix/Audacy, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Karley McDaniel, Mississippi River Radio, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Helen Obomanu, Audacy, Chicago, Illinois

Gina Ochs, The Cromwell Group, Inc., Illinois Markets, Illinois

Lisa Percevault, Bold Gold Media Group, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

Stephanie Pinkston, Neuhoff Media, Springfield, Illinois

Zuli Rodriguez, Salem Media Group, Tampa-Sarasota, Florida

Devon Shuman, Gen Media Partners, Gulf Breeze, Florida

Joi Tyrrell, Audacy, New York, New York

Emily Ward, Audacy, Atlanta, Georgia

Amber Whiteley, KLAD Basin Mediactive, Klamath Falls, Oregon