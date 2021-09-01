RAB Graduates 26 RTTR Program

The Radio Advertising Bureau in conjunction with Broadcast Music, Inc. and Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. have completed the 13th annual Rising Through the Ranks program. Twenty-Six scholarship recipients were graduated from the five-week, virtual training program.
“Even though Rising Through the Ranks was virtual this year, it was as intimate, engaging and rigorous as past programs,” said Erica Farber, President/CEO RAB. “These talented women were able to not only develop new radio management skills they took back to their companies immediately after each class but became an interconnected network of future leaders during the midst of a global pandemic.”
The curriculum focused on the specific needs of women in radio management or those aspiring to move into management positions and worked to enhance their overall knowledge and skills.
Here are the 26 graduates:
Marissa Austin, Cox Media Group, San Antonio, Texas
Melinda Baker, CCB Media, Hyannis, Massachusetts
Cassie Benson, Iliad Media Group, Nampa, Idaho
Michelle Buck, WHOM/Townsquare Media, Portland, Maine
Lina Collazos-Sandoval, 92.5 Maxima/Beasley Media Group, St. Petersburg, Florida
Jenna Coyle, The Cromwell Group, Inc., Owensboro, Kentucky
Traci Davis, Townsquare Media, Evansville/Owensboro, Kentucky
Tiffany Davison, Katz Media Group, New York, New York
Kristina Dolan, Life 103.1, Sanford, North Carolina
Hillary Doyal, Townsquare Media, Shreveport, Louisiana
Stacie Dupuy, iHeartMedia, Memphis, Tennessee
Olivia Friedman, WZYP, WHRP, WVNN/CUMULUS MEDIA, Huntsville, Alabama
Chelsea Gray, Summit Media, LLC, Knoxville, Tennessee
Laura Hanks, Community First Broadcasting, Storm Lake, Iowa
Stephanie Heracleous, Radio Advertising Bureau, Irving, Texas
Elizabeth Kay, 99.1 The Mix/Audacy, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Karley McDaniel, Mississippi River Radio, Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Helen Obomanu, Audacy, Chicago, Illinois
Gina Ochs, The Cromwell Group, Inc., Illinois Markets, Illinois
Lisa Percevault, Bold Gold Media Group, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania
Stephanie Pinkston, Neuhoff Media, Springfield, Illinois
Zuli Rodriguez, Salem Media Group, Tampa-Sarasota, Florida
Devon Shuman, Gen Media Partners, Gulf Breeze, Florida
Joi Tyrrell, Audacy, New York, New York
Emily Ward, Audacy, Atlanta, Georgia
Amber Whiteley, KLAD Basin Mediactive, Klamath Falls, Oregon