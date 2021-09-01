Morin is Back

After semi-retiring as co-host on WZID-FM, Mike Morin returns to the Manchester Radio Group as producer and co-host on WFEA-AM and FM. Morin’s radio career includes stops in Detroit, Toledo, Washington DC and Boston before becoming a household name in Manchester.

General Manager Lucy Lange said, “We are delighted that we could lure Mike out of retirement. To have him help with our Local Business Spotlight feature is a perfect fit for WFEA.”

Morin said, “It feels great to be back in the building that gave me some of my favorite radio memories. Been a radio guy for 50 years and this new chapter really excites me. I’m honored to return to play a hosting role and be a part of the ongoing heritage of WFEA.”