Horizon, RTN Deal Closes

Horizon Broadcasting Company has completed the sale of WHLG-FM in Port St. Lucie and WTSM-FM, Tallahassee, to Radio Training Network. The stations sold for $1.3 million.

RTN, based out of Lakeland Florida, also owns stations in Alabama, the Carolina’s, Georgia and Missouri. The deal closed August 31st and the stations switched formats to RTN’s The Joy-FM format at 6pm that night.

Horizon continues to own WSBH-FM, Beach 98.5 in Melbourne and WGSX-FM in Panama City.

Jay Meyers from Broadcast Management & Technology represented the seller

Todd Fowler of Fowler Media Consulting represented Radio Training Network. Meyers is also Horizon’s management consultant and outsources as their COO.