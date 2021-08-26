(COUNTERPOINT) Do Your Research First

(Bob Mecham) The NAB is requiring you to be vaccinated in order to attend the convention. And, more recently, Cumulus, Radio One and Beasley have jumped on the mandated vaccine bandwagon in order to continue working for their companies. Here are my thoughts.

I got some wonderful Radio Ink reader feedback from several radio broadcasters following my NAB postition HERE. “Idiots like Mecham,” “Liar and Ignorant,” “Ignorant of the Scientific Facts,” “Blatantly False Claims,” “Overwhelming False,” etc. None of the comments were backed up with any facts. Just the usual name calling and attempts to shame you into “caving in.” Much like what many of you are dealing with today. I am 66 years old and have been in the radio business for 40 years. You’re going to have to do a lot better than that!

Some facts:

According to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, the CDC is recommending indoor mask use in areas with high transmission rates after new data suggested FULLY VACCINATED individuals are not just contracting COVID -19 but could potentially infect others. Individuals who do become infected with COVID have just as much viral load as the unvaccinated, making it possible for them to spread the virus to others. LOOK IT UP!

A CDC study shows 74% of people infected in a Massachusetts COVID outbreak were fully vaccinated. You are seeing similar numbers in other states. Fully vaccinated people who get infected carry as much of the virus in their nose as unvaccinated people. LOOK IT UP!

So why would anyone get vaccinated when they could still end up in the hospital AND they need to keep wearing a mask and social distancing?

I have looked at nine different mask studies. Masks don’t work! To sum it up, “The COVID -19 pandemic is about viral transmission. Surgical and cloth masks do nothing to prevent viral transmission. We should all realize by now that face masks have never been shown to prevent or protect against viral transmission. Which is exactly why they have never been recommended for use during the seasonal flu or previous pandemics.” LOOK IT UP!

In March, 2020, Dr. Facui said that face masks were not necessary for the general population and might actual create unintended consequences.

The FDA is no longer approving the PCR test because of the millions of false positives. The PCR test was designed to conduct DNA research NOT to identify a virus. We shutdown America over a test that doesn’t work! LOOK IT UP!

We’ve all heard about the Delta Variant, the variant that is ravaging America. According to Labcorp, a company that analyzes COVID -19 tests, “current sequencing efforts are focused on aiding the CDC in its surveillance efforts with SARS-CoV-2 positive samples submitted for sequencing pursuant to CDC criteria. At this time, patients and physicians cannot request sequencing.”

According to Texas Health and Human Services, “The viral tests that are used to determine if a person has COVID -19 are not designed to tell you what variant is causing the infection.” If the various labs and health departments around the country are not sequencing for the Delta Variant, how do they know that you have the Delta Variant? How do they know there is a Delta Variant? LOOK IT UP!

An MIT study suggests that time spent indoors has more effect on transmission than distance. They found no difference between 6 feet and 60 feet, even when wearing a mask. “For many types of spaces you’d find that there is not a need for occupancy restrictions.”

According to VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) approximately 9,027 people have died, 1,517,211 injuries, and hundreds of spontaneous abortions from the “vaccine”. In Europe, 10,616 deaths and 833,000 injuries. Checkout the numbers in Brazil! You can find the VAERS numbers on the CDC website if you look hard enough. 20,000+ have died in the United States and Europe and the Pfizer vaccine gets approved by the FDA.

Two last thoughts and a couple of questions for Radio One, Cumulus, and Beasley.

I noticed that the FDA has now approved the Pfizer shot. It’s a miracle! Normally it takes the FDA three to five years to approve a vaccine but Pfizer was able to get it approved in less than eight months. Just in time to rollout the booster shots!

The questions for Radio One, Cumulus, and Beasley:

Will your health insurance plan provide complete coverage in the event your employee has an adverse reaction or dies?

Will their life insurance policy provide any coverage in the event they die from a Covid-19 injection?

Will Workers Compensation or disability insurance cover your employee in the event of a long term disability?

Have you provided your employees with the Fact Sheets provided by the pharmaceutical companies for each shot? They are eye openers!

Have you shared the available databases of material adverse events reported to date for people that have received Covid-19 injections? The data is available. Are you sharing it will all of your employees prior to getting the shot? I have the data if any of your employees would like to see it.

Since pharmaceutical companies cannot be held liable for any adverse reactions are even death, are you prepared to deal with the potential civil lawsuits? Contrary to the previous comment made in Radio Ink, we live in a litigious world. If an employee that is required to be vaccinated in order to keep their job has a major adverse event you are going to see lawsuits. Right or wrong, that’s how it works.

I have three video links from three prominent doctors/virologists if you would like to have me email them to you.

Bottom line. In the last 3 weeks we have had 4 fully vaccinated U.S. Senators test positive for COVID. Governor Abbott from Texas, who was also fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID. He went on Regeneron and tested negative 4 days later. Jessie Jackson and his wife, both fully vaccinated, just tested positive as did Barry Sanders.

Again, based on the information listed above, why would I get a shot when you could still contract the disease, end up in the hospital, have to start wearing a mask and social distancing, and, according to VAERS, potentially have a debilitating adverse reaction. LOOK IT UP!

I am not pro vax or anti vax. I believe that people should have a choice whether or not they want to put a synthetic genetic material into their body. Why does any company think they have the right to make that decision for someone else? Do you ask your employees if they have the FLU, HIV, Pneumonia, TB, etc. Why is this virus/flu so different from other seasonal illnesses?

The CDC claims that 600,000 people have died from COVID. They also state that only 6% of those deaths were due exclusively to COVID. That’s 36,000, a light flu year. The other 564,000 deaths had, on average, 2.6 additional physical ailments. Has anyone noticed that no one died from the flu in 2020 or any other respiratory disease? Everything is COVID.

The morbidity rate in the US is 78.6 years. The morbidity rate for COVID deaths is 78.6 years. Draw your own conclusions. Vaccinated people are getting sick and ending up in the hospital. Now we have to wear masks again and social distance even if you are vaccinated. Masks do not work, but some unelected health official or school board members tell you to put on a mask and you do it without asking any questions.

Please do your own research and listen to both sides before you start mandating something because someone told you to. This is not the America I grew up in and I want it back!

If those of you who responded to the recent article would like to share some actual facts or “science” instead of name calling and character assassination I’m sure we would all like to see it!

Richard Mecham is the owner of Rich Broadasting in Idaho and can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]