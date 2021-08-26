Kudos To Flood Communications

Flood Communications in Nebraska has made Inc. Magazine’s list of fastest-growing companies in America. Flood Communications has 10 radio stations in Nebraska and is one of only 32 companies from the state of Nebraska that made the list.

“We are proud of the growth we’ve achieved to be included on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Mike Flood, founder of Flood Communications. “We’re honored to join other great Nebraska companies that illustrate the opportunity and innovation our state has to offer.”

Out of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States, just 32 were from Nebraska this year.

“Flood Communications is the only media company from Nebraska to make the Inc. 5000 and the only broadcast company in the entire country,” said Andy Ruback, CEO of Flood Communications. “And we continue to see opportunities to grow a news organization that positively impacts the communities we serve.”