NABOB Opens Conference Registration

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters and The U.S. Black Chambers fall conference will be in person and virtual. There will be limited in person attendance with all participants required to show proof of vaccination.

The 2021 By Black Conference speaker lineup includes expert panelists selected by USBC and NABOB on the latest strategies to grow black business, black chambers and black owned broadcasting in this growing economy.

The conference is set for October 13-15 at the MGM National Harbor, Forest Heights, MD. Information and registration can be found Here.