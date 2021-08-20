NAB: Vaccine Reaction “Overwhelmingly Positive”

Earlier this week the NAB announced that if you were going to Vegas for their 2021 show, you needed to show proof that you had been given the COVID-19 vaccine. CES, also held in Vegas, made a similar announcement days earlier. Two radio companies, Cumulus and Radio One, are requiring their employees get vaccinated.

Senior Vice President of Communications for the NAB Ann Marie Cumming told Radio Ink on Thursday that the reaction to their vaccine announcement, “has been overwhelmingly positive, as we expected.”

Cumming said the “NAB’s decision was based on the strong sentiment of our community showing support for our approach. We continue to do all that we can to bring the community together as safely as possible for those who can and want to attend NAB Show and Radio Show in person.”

At least one broadcaster is not happy with the decision. Rich Broadcasting (Idaho) owner Richard Mecham criticized the NAB for making the vaccine mandatory and followed that up by canceling his membership to the organization.

Here’s a portion of the e-mail Mecham sent to the NAB. “Does anyone at the NAB do their own research before making a decision like this? Or is the NAB committed to driving the Fauci/Biden fear narrative? The highest number of COVID hospitalizations are among those that are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals are supposed to start wearing masks again and social distancing. The people that you are inviting to attend the convention are the most likely to spread the disease, assuming that the CDC is ever able to prove that it exists. Please do me a favor and cancel our NAB Membership for Rich Broadcasting effectively immediately. If the NAB has become so political that you are willing to exclude those who have made a decision that is contrary to the Biden narrative then I don’t want to continue being a part of it. People’s medical choices should be their own business. Not to be overly blunt but this decision is total b——t.”

Mecham also believes that “Cumulus and Urban One could be held liable and the employee could file a civil lawsuit against the company in the event of an adverse reaction to the vaccine. Are these companies prepared to sign the document and assume personal liability for each of their employees?”

Cumming told Radio Ink that she is not aware of any other membership cancellations.