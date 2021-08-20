TikTok Radio Launch

SiriusXM and TikTok have teamed up on a new full-time music channel. ‘TikTok Radio’ has been designed to sound like a radio version of the platform’s ‘For You’ feed.

“Our groundbreaking new channel with TikTok is a first-of-its-kind, capturing the pulse of the global music culture, vibrancy and vitality found on the entertaining social platform and recreated as a full-time music channel on live national radio and our streaming platforms,” said Scott Greenstein, President/CCO, SiriusXM. “The creators, who are also presenting the music on TikTok Radio, are deeply involved in the channel and will reflect the unique sound and personality of TikTok.”

The Channel will feature TikTok creators, tastemakers, top artists, and DJs.