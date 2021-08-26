Connoisseur Donates Time, Gift Cards To Get Vaccinated

Connoisseur Media in conjunction with the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Hartford HealthCare, and the City of Bridgeport provided free COVID vaccinations throughout the day on Wednesday this week.

The free COVID vaccination clinic was hosted at the brand-new Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport where radio listeners who received their vaccination were given a $25 gift card courtesy of the radio stations, funded by Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw. In addition, attendees had the opportunity to win free concert tickets to shows at the new amphitheater.

A video recapping the day can be found HERE

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim stated, “I want to thank everyone for coming together and making this a phenomenal event. So many came down to get their vaccine and to get their $25. Let’s keep it going!”

“Our company has made it clear that motivating folks to get vaccinated has to be a priority,” said Connoisseur Media SVP, Kristin Okesson. “I can’t think of a better use of our powerful radio stations and trustworthy personalities than to provide information and allow listeners a comfortable, easy way to get vaccinated.” She continued, “Once again radio proved its ability to motivate people while offering an important service to the community.”