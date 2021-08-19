Georgia Tech Extends Partnership

Atlanta based Dickey Broadcasting Company has agreed to a multi-year extension covering Yellow Jackets athletics. 680/93.7 The Fan will remain the flagship station of the Georgia Tech Sports Network.

“We are thrilled to extend our decades-long partnership with Georgia Tech Athletics and we are equally thrilled to be working with the great team at Legends,” said David Dickey, President/GM. “This expanded partnership creates a dynamic, multi-media platform in which to create and distribute Georgia Tech-focused content to Tech fans throughout the State of Georgia and the Southeast.”

As part of the agreement, 680/93.7 The Fan will carry live broadcasts of all Tech football and men’s basketball games throughout the Atlanta metro area. The station will also remain the metro-Atlanta home of regular Tech athletics radio programming, including weekly coach’s shows, as well as director of athletics Todd Stansbury’s weekly “Ask The A.D.” segment.