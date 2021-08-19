Bud & Broadway Back To School

The nationally syndicated Bud and Broadway Show is helping teachers with classroom supplies. #clearthelist campaign is aimed at helping teachers who have been buying supplies out of their own pockets.

“Amazon made it easy by setting up links with the hashtag #clearthelist that go directly to a specific list of items for a specific teacher,” said Jerry Broadway. “All we had to do was post the links on our socials and promote it”.

Syndicated by SuiteRadio, The Bud and Broadway Show is heard daily on more than 20 radio stations nationwide.