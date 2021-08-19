CPB Targets COVID Misinformation

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is awarding a total of $275,000 in emergency grants to public media stations to address COVID-19 misinformation in their communities. The grants are going to stations in areas with low vaccination and high infection rates, or in emerging hotspots for coronavirus infection.

“Public media stations, locally operated, work with their communities through partnerships of trust. General managers of stations serving America’s communities that are hard hit by the pandemic are committed to breaking through the cycle of misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and are providing information that is saving lives,” said Patricia Harrison, President/CEO. “CPB is committed to funding their work as part of our stewardship and mission.”

Grants of up to $20,000 are going to 14 stations. Here is a list of the Grantees.