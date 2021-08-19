ABC Labor Day Specials

ABC Audio is offering three different specials to affiliates for use over the Labor Day Weekend. News, Country and Classic Rock make up the holiday weekend menu.

ABC News Radio presents ‘Help Wanted’ hosted by anchor Cheri Preston. The three-hour special features Preston and a team of ABC News correspondents reporting on America’s jobs and the shifting labor market.

Country artist Cole Swindell hosts ‘Singles Saturday Night’. Swindell talks about and plays his hits and those he wrote for a number of other country stars.

‘Labor Day Live’, is the Classic Rock offering for the weekend. Matt Wolfe features some live performances from some of Rock’s legends, and interviews some of them about performing live.