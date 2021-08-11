SportsMap Radio Adds New Shows

SportsMap Radio has added three new programs to its weekday lineup. The network has more than 700 affiliate stations nationwide.

“We have a number of partners who produce fabulous content for our network,” said David Gow, CEO Gow Media. “I’m very excited about each of these new shows. The opportunity to produce original, informative and entertaining programs will always be an indispensable part of our core business model.”

The new shows include: ‘Just Sayin It with Cole Thompson’, ‘In My Opinion with Denton Day’, and ‘High Frequency with Kevin Dziepak’.