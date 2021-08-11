Murrow Winners To Be Announced Next Week

RTNDA is planning to announce the national Edward R. Murrow winners August 17. Winners will be honored at the Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 27 in New York.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

The 2021 RTDNA Regional Murrow Award recipients were announced earlier this year. The Regional Winners are eligible for the National Awards.