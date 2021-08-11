NABOB “Hybrid” Conference Set For Vegas

This year the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters will host the 45th Annual Fall Broadcast Conference and 21st Power of Urban Radio Forum as a hybrid event, Wednesday, October 13 through Friday, October 15, at the MGM National Harbor Resort & Casino.

What does hybrid mean? Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the conference in-person at the resort, or virtually in the comfort of their own home or office. Due to Covid-19 safety precautions, in-person attendance will be limited.

Registration details for the conference will be provided in the upcoming weeks.

The conference will once again be held jointly with the U.S. Black Chambers.