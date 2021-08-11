Making Moves in Nashville

WNXP-FM in Nashville has hired Ayisha Jaffer (left) as Assistant Program Director and Emily Young is promoted to Sonic Cathedral Coordinator. Sonic Cathedral is a special event space.

Jaffer has held many roles in the music industry over the past 20 years, including artist and tour management and on the air at WYMS in Milwaukee. “I firmly believe that music and stories are key to bringing people together, which is where my passion for radio originates,” Jaffer says. “I look forward to diving into this growing community, adding my experiences and stories as well as hearing from WNXP listeners.”

Emily Young has been a core team member since WNXP’s launch in November 2020 as both a weekend host and social media coordinator. She’ll be working across departments at WNXP’s parent company Nashville Public Radio to coordinate the use of the Sonic Cathedral, a unique performance and special event space. “Nashville has needed a radio station like WNXP for a long time, and it’s been an honor to be a part of this team,” Young says. “I’m thrilled to continue to introduce new artists to Nashville and beyond, and to help foster our creative community through this event space.”

