$30K Ad Campaign Offered In Cleveland

The Moving Business Forward 2021 contest will award one veteran-owned, minority-owned or woman-owned local business with a $30,000 advertising campaign with ESPN Cleveland. This is the second year, ESPN Cleveland, KeyBank and the Cleveland Cavaliers have teamed up to shine a spotlight on local Cleveland businesses.

“We are excited to partner with KeyBank and the Cavs to create this special program for the local business community,” said Sam Pines, MM/VP. “This past year has been a challenging and innovative time for small business, and we look forward to connecting our loyal sports fans with these deserving Cleveland-based businesses to help them thrive in the future.”

ESPN Cleveland will also purchase $2,500 in gift cards from a qualifying business from each category, which will be used in giveaways throughout the year to drive traffic and raise brand awareness for the local businesses.

Along with the Ad campaign, the winning business will receive use of a Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse private suite for a mutually agreed upon Cavaliers 2021-22 regular season home game.