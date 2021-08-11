11th Launched By Pineapple Street

The11th from Pineapple Street Studios is a monthly audio series released on the 11th of each month. Series content will span original reporting, memoir, musicals, advice columns, fiction, and more.

“The 11th is a place for stories that might not otherwise be told, whether that’s because of format or length or perspective,” said Max Linsky, co-founder of Pineapple Street Studios. “There is not a singular personality as the voice of The 11th and that’s a deliberate choice — the goal is to create something that will feature a range of voices, both from within Pineapple and beyond.”

The first edition of The 11th is a four-part, reported series called ‘The Inbox’ from writer Sarah Viren. In March of 2020, Viren wrote a New York Times story about her wife being falsely accused of sexual misconduct.