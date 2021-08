The Shredd & Ragan Show is moving to mornings on 97 Rock/WGRF-FM Buffalo. The duo moves from Cumulus Buffalo sister station 103.3 The Edge/WEDG-FM.

“After considering many options, we found that the best choice for 97 Rock mornings was already in our building. We’re so excited to add Shredd & Ragan to 97 Rock’s lineup and believe they will supercharge our existing slate of Buffalo radio personalities,” said Jim Riley, VP/MM.

The show debuts August 16.