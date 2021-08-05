HOT 97 Names New VP

MediaCo’s Hot 97 (WQHT-FM) New York, has announced TT Torrez is the new Vice President of Artist and Label Relations. She will oversee MedicaCo’s Artist event marketing, special events and promotions, and artist audio and digital content strategy and campaigns.

“I’m so excited about this role and the significance of being the first woman of color to hold this position at Hot 97. To look at where I started, earning my business degree during the pandemic and working hard to earn this promotion, I’m fulfilling my dream of representing women of color in the workplace,” said Torrez.

Torrez joined HOT 97 in October 2014, and she will continue as Music Director and Multi-Media Personality.