WSB Care-A-Thon Success

The 2021 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon raised more than $1.6 million. The event benefits the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“This event began as an idea from 95.5 WSB’s Scott Slade, and 21 years later we continue the partnership with the great people at Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. This event reminds us that no matter what we have going on in our own lives, there are always others dealing with challenges much more difficult than our own,” said Drew Anderssen Director Branding & Programming.

During the 37-hour broadcast, Scott Slade, Clark Howard, Erick Erickson, Eric Von Haessler, Mark Arum, Brian Kilmeade and many other 95.5 WSB hosts turned the airwaves over to the patients and families of Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

The $1,671,813 raised brings the total for the 21 year event to more than $28 million.