Albuquerque Lands Raiders & Broncos Broadcasts

The Sports Animal, KNML 95.9 FM / AM610 in Albuquerque has partnered with two NFL teams. The stations will carry all non-conflicting Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos games this season.

“We are thrilled to begin a partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos and bring our listeners the best games of the AFC West every week,” said Jeff Berry, VP/MM, Cumulus Albuquerque. “We think carrying the entire season from both teams will be an amazing complement to our current prime-time NFL package.”

In addition to live broadcasts of the games, the stations will continue to air a full slate of Westwood One Primetime NFL programming.