Chicago Honors WGN Sport Producer

Legendary WGN sports producer Jack “Rosey” Rosenberg will be recognized by the City of Chicago with an honorary street sign. The southeast corner of E. Illinois Street and Cityfront Plaza Drive will double as ‘Jack Rosenberg Way’.

Bob Sirott, WGN morning host counted Rosenberg as a friend, mentor and peer. “Jack was very caring. The first thing he’d always ask was, ‘Everything all right with you and your family?’ Now we have a permanent memorial that will always remind us of a great journalist and an even greater person.”

Rosenberg’s career at WGN began in 1954 where he was a producer, news writer, and sports editor. He died in December 2020 at the age of 94.