WEEI Boston Finds New PD

Jeff Rickard is joining WEEI-FM Boston as Brand Manager. Ken Laird is being promoted from Executive Producer to APD.

Rickard had previously served as PD and morning show host of all-sports WFNI in Indianapolis. Laird started as an intern at WEEI in 2001, and then returned to hold various producer and contributor roles before eventually becoming morning drive executive producer and update anchor.

“Having worked in sports radio for virtually my entire career, I am thrilled to join the team at WEEI,” said Rickard. “Its rich history is well documented as is the unmatched passion of the Boston sports fan. I’m looking forward to pairing this talented team with fresh, new ideas to both reflect and match that passion.”

“I am thrilled to continue working with the Greg Hill Show while also partnering with Jeff Rickard. Hopefully it will give me options should Greg come to his senses and kick me off of his show,” said Laird.